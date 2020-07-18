Ending hunger in the Quad Cities and beyond one step at a time: How you can help no matter where you go

Plans for this year’s Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk are taking a detour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a typical in-person event, the Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk Coordinating Committee has determined it will conduct its 2020 CROP Hunger Walk as a “do-it-yourself” walkathon.

Rather than having an official starting point and walking through Davenport and Rock Island on the first Sunday of October, the committee is encouraging the community to use their imaginations by considering a variety of venues and dates.

Participants can walk the usual route or branch out to neighborhoods, parks and bike paths — alone or with a team — and document efforts by posting to the Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk Facebook page.

The 49th Annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 4. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s committee is allowing participants to walk any time between September 15 and October 15.

The committee says, just as the Bix 7 and Ride the River events adapted in this “most unusual and challenging year,” COVID-19 has affected their hunger-fighting efforts. They add that the community’s help is “especially needed” during this time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for everyone,” said Gale Francione, member of the coordinating committee. “No one is immune from this virus. Our lives are turned upside down. We are tired of the isolation, masks and hand washing — yet we have the luxury of masks, clean water and comfortable living conditions. For those we serve locally and abroad, this is not the case. COVID-19 is yet another burden to bear.”

The committee says, for over 50 years, people across America have raised money for hunger and emergency relief programs around the world and around the block.

They add that the CROP Hunger Walk — sponsored by Church World Service — is older than any other national walkathon and will continue to serve those in need, “even in the midst of our own difficult circumstances.”

Register, raise funds and donate to the 49th Annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk here.

All proceeds will provide food, medical care, disaster relief and self-help development across the globe, with 25% going toward local community needs in the Quad Cities.

Funds raised will be used locally by the following organizations:

Local groups and businesses providing funds or in-kind gifts for the CROP Hunger Walk:

More information about the 2020 Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk is here.

For questions, contact Rick Martin at 563-940-5783, Gale Francione at 563-388-8314 or email QCCropHungerWalk@gmail.com.