High school and middle school students with an interest in engineering can get experience in the field during Engineering Week at Western Illinois University’s Quad City Campus.

The Quad Cities’ Academic Club of Engineering (ACE) is hosting Engineering Week 2023 at the campus in Moline February 20- 24 with activities for students and evening events all week. The campus is located at 3300 River Drive in Moline.

“ACE hopes to get high school and middle school students excited about practical engineering through hands-on activities and expose current WIU students to engineers in the community,” said ACE President Ryan Vance.

Activities and events taking place during the week include:

Tuesday, February 21, 10-11 a.m., free resume review in the Building C Atrium.

Wednesday, February 22, 10-11 a.m., donuts with ACE in the Riverfront Hall Atrium.

Thursday, February 23, 10-11 a.m., Women in STEM panel in Riverfront Hall, rooms 103/104.

Engineering-related games and activities will take place all week in the Riverfront Hall Atrium. For more information, email Vance at RJ-Vance@wiu.edu or the School of Engineering at (309) 762-3999.