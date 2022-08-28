The final night of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. provided more exciting racing action at Davenport Speedway on Saturday. The main event of the evening was a 70-lap feature for the World of Outlaw Case Construction Equipment Late Models paying $30,000-to-win.

The feature started with Friday’s winner Tanner English on the pole. Ashton Winger came from the outside of row one to lead the first thirty laps. Marshalltown, Iowa racer Ryan Gustin then took control of the race leading the next thirty-one laps before suffering a brake failure.

English found himself back in front with pressure on the outside from Bobby Pierce. For the second night in a row, English used the bottom groove to capture the WOOLMS feature win.

Pierce would again finish second, 0.505 seconds behind. Shannon Babb drove from 25th starting position to take third. Shane Clanton took fourth, just ahead of local racer Justin Kay.

Ryan Gustin, Ashton Winger, Devin Moran, and Tanner English won late model heat races. Max Blair and Chad Finley captured the Last Chance Showdowns.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series was also back for another shot at Davenport’s dirt. Kyle Jones led lap one of the thirty lap were main. Kansas racer Bryant Wiedeman took the lead on lap two and held the lead to the checkers. Wiedeman became the seventh different XOMS winner in seven races. Series point leader Zach Daum finished second. Jones held on to take third. Jacob Denney and Brenham Crouch rounded out the top five.

The Davenport Speedway will be silent until Saturday, September 24th. That’s when the SMLR Hoker Trucking East Series comes to town for their second visit of the year.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 27, 2022 –

World of Outlaw Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Ryan Gustin; 2. Spencer Diercks; 3. Bobby Pierce; 4. Jeff Larson; 5. Jimmy Mars;

Heat #2: 1. Ashton Winger; 2. Jason Feger; 3. Brian Shirley; 4. Brent Larson; 5. Chris Simpson;

Heat #3: 1. Devin Moran; 2. Shane Clanton; 3. Gordy Gundaker; 4. Dennis Erb Jr.; 5. Kent Robinson;

Heat #4: 1. Tanner English; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Billy Moyer Sr.; 4. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 5. Chad Finley;

LCS #1: 1. Max Blair; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Tyler Bruening; 4. Chad Mahder; 5. Shannon Babb;

LCS #2: 1. Chad Finley; 2. Kent Robinson; 3. Paul Parker; 4. Boom Briggs; 5. Kye Blight;

Feature: 1. Tanner English; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Shannon Babb; 4. Shane Clanton; 5. Justin Kay; 6. Tyler Bruening; 7. Devin Moran; 8. Jason Feger; 9. Brian Shirley; 10. Chad Finley; 11. Brent Larson; 12. Jeff Larson; 13. Max Blair; 14. Gordy Gundaker; 15. Ashton Winger; 16. Spencer Diercks; 17. Boom Briggs; 18. Jason Richards; 19. Dennis Erb Jr.; 20. Ryan Gustin; 21. Billy Moyer Sr.; 22. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 23. Paul Parker; 24. Kent Robinson; 25. Chris Simpson;

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

Qualifying: Taylor Reimer 14.531 – seconds

Heat #1: 1. Chase McDermand; 2. Brenham Crouch; 3. Daison Pursley; 4. Maria Cofer; 5. Taylor Reimer;

Heat #2: 1. Gavin Miller; 2. Bryant Wiedeman; 3. Dominic Gorden; 4. Mitchell Davis; 5. Karter Sarff;

Heat #3: 1. Kyle Jones; 2. Jacob Denney; 3. Zach Daum; 4. Cannon McIntosh; 5. Mariah Ede;

Feature: 1. Bryant Wiedeman; 2. Zach Daum; 3. Kyle Jones; 4. Jacob Denney; 5. Brenham Crouch; 6. Chase McDermand; 7. Daison Pursley; 8. Mitchell Davis; 9. Gavin Miller; 10. Cannon McIntosh; 11. Chance Crum; 12. Jace Park; 13. Jade Avedisian; 14. Dominic Gorden; 15. Daniel Adler; 16. Sam Johnson; 17. Taylor Reimer; 18. Mariah Ede; 19. Hayden Reinbold; 20. Maria Cofer; 21. Kyle Beilman; 22. Karter Sarff; 23. Ethan Mitchell; 24. Emilio Hoover; 25. Adam Taylor;