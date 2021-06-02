Enjoy a free Movie in the Park in Rock Island

This image released by DreamWorks shows a scene from the animated film “The Croods: A New Age.” (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting a Movie in the Park on Saturday, June 12.

The family friendly movie, The Croods: A New Age, will be shown at MLK Jr. Park, 609 9th Street, beginning at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).

A cash only concession stand will be available for refreshments.

Before the movie, the Rock Island Library will offer crafts for kids to make.

For inclement weather, call the rain line at 309-732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. the day of the event. In case of a cancellation, the movie night will be moved to the rain date of June 19.

Questions can be emailed or visit the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.