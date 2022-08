Davenport police officers invite you to come out and enjoy a frosty treat!

(davenportiowa.com)

The Davenport Police Association is hosting its Cops & Cones ice cream social and wants you to join the fun for a free single-dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vor-ice Popsicle. Meet and greet Davenport police officers at this family friendly event.

Cops & Cones is Tuesday, August 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park, located at 215 West Central Park Ave, Davenport. For more information, click here.