GiGi’s Playhouse presents “A Night in Holland Gala” on October 22 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The gala will feature a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing and live entertainment, chances to win various auction items, complimentary photo booths and more. The theme this year will feature the special and unique things about Holland as Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates the achievements of local individuals with Down syndrome while raising funds to provide free, purposeful programming.

This past year, GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities expanded their location, held a record number of programs and served more families than ever before. All programs GiGi’s offers are free for individuals of all ages with Down syndrome.

For tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities at the 2022 Gala, click here. “Early Bird” registration ends September 20th and the registration deadline is October 12. All donations will fund educational programs like literacy and math tutoring and therapeutic-based programs like speech and language therapy.