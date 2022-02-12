An organization in Clinton dedicated to working closely alongside people with and without disabilities is serving up a tasty fundraiser this month for a good cause.
L’Arche is partnering with Rastrelli’s, a local Italian restaurant, to offer curbside pasta dinners.
Meals are $10 per person and include:
- Pasta with your choice of sauce
- A tossed or cabbage salad
- Bread
- A brownie or frosted sugar cookie for dessert
Proceeds benefit L’Arche.
Orders must be placed and paid for ahead of time.
Forms can be picked up at:
- Boegel’s Men’s Wear, 412 S. 2nd St.
- Clinton Printing, 1402 Roosevelt St.
- L’Arche, 715 South 3rd St.
Forms must be dropped off at any of the above locations by Monday, Feb. 21.
Meals will be available for curbside pickup 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the restaurant’s Tuscany Special Events Center, 2417 Cleveland St.
For more information, contact Jean at 563-249-2569.