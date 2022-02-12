An organization in Clinton dedicated to working closely alongside people with and without disabilities is serving up a tasty fundraiser this month for a good cause.

L’Arche is partnering with Rastrelli’s, a local Italian restaurant, to offer curbside pasta dinners.

Meals are $10 per person and include:

Pasta with your choice of sauce

A tossed or cabbage salad

Bread

A brownie or frosted sugar cookie for dessert

Proceeds benefit L’Arche.

Orders must be placed and paid for ahead of time.

Forms can be picked up at:

Boegel’s Men’s Wear, 412 S. 2nd St.

Clinton Printing , 1402 Roosevelt St.

, 1402 Roosevelt St. L’Arche, 715 South 3rd St.

Forms must be dropped off at any of the above locations by Monday, Feb. 21.

Meals will be available for curbside pickup 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the restaurant’s Tuscany Special Events Center, 2417 Cleveland St.

For more information, contact Jean at 563-249-2569.