One last relaxing morning of “Yoga in the Park” will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline.

The free yoga class will be instructed by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 14 years and is the creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.

The program is free and open to all ages and skill levels. Bring your own mat, towel, or blanket and water. Restrooms are available on-site.

In the event of inclement weather, cancellation will be posted on the Moline Parks Facebook page.