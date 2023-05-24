WQPT is taking their fun on the road for their Summer of Adventure Tour. They’re making guest appearances at libraries throughout the area during early childhood story times and at other events throughout the Quad Cities. Families can watch a PBS KIDS program, listen to stories and do a fun craft activity. Each child will receive a free PBS KIDS Summer Activity booklet and tools that will let families access free online resources on PBS KIDS.

Stops on their Summer of Adventure Tour include:

Cambridge,

Clinton,

Colona,

Cordova,

Davenport,

Dixon,

East Moline,

Eldridge,

Galesburg,

Geneseo,

LeClaire,

Macomb,

Maquoketa,

Moline,

Monmouth,

Morrison,

Muscatine,

Port Byron,

Rock Island,

Sherrard,

Silvis, and

Sterling.

To see the complete schedule of summer events, click here.