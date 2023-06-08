Join local artists, makers, and growers on Sunday, June 11, for the kickoff to the 2023 Rock Island Artists’ Market season.

The market will be held on the second Sunday of each month, June through October, from noon until 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island.

In addition to a variety of artists, shoppers will enjoy live music by local musician Roger Carlson. This outdoor event is free to the public and is family friendly.

Applications are now closed for the June market, but artists interested in future markets can find more information and the application form under the “Rock Island Artists’ Market” tab here.

For more information on the market, visit here.