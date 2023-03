Bring out the whole family and enjoy Cocoa with a Sheriff!

(Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office invites you for hot cocoa by Morrison Mocha, to meet Sheriff John Booker and his Deputies. Copper, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Service Dog, will be there, too!

Copper (Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

Cocoa with a Sheriff is Saturday March 25, 8:00-10:00 a.m. at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, located at 400 N. Cherry St., Morrison. For more information, click here.