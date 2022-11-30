Enjoy hot chocolate with the Davenport Police Department as you experience twinkling holiday displays!

Bring out the whole family for this free event. Take in all the beauty of Vander Veer Park and the Conservatory with thousands of holiday lights, while meeting and visiting with members of the Davenport Police Department. See squad cars and enjoy free hot chocolate.

“As officers, we want to connect with our community,” Officer Kevin Carver, Community Impact Team Officer, said. “This event is about enjoying the holidays with our community, having conversations and interacting with our neighbors, outside of a call for service.”

Cops and Cocoa is Tuesday, December 6, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park, located at 215 W. Central Park Ave. For more information, click here.