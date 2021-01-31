Enjoy coloring event hosted by special-collections center

Join the annual coloring event by picking up your colored pencils, crayons, or markers to embellish images from the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.

During #ColorOurCollections week Monday-Friday (and after), the coloring sheets will be available to download from the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center’s blog, Primary Selections from Special Collections, at https://blogs.davenportlibrary.com/sc/

You can post pictures of your coloring skills on the Richardson-Sloane Special Collection Center’s Instagram, @davenportspecialcollections, or Facebook page.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.