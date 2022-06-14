Help local kids and families in need while enjoying one of the “best ice creams in the world” according to Conde Nast Traveler. Whitey’s Ice Cream will donate half the sales of all cones sold on Monday, June 20 to Bethany for Children & Families during their annual Cones for Kids promotion.

“We are very happy to be holding the 36th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” says Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

“With the increase in demand for social services during the pandemic, Bethany hopes for a record-setting fundraiser this summer. We rely on generous local businesses and donors so our caseworkers, educators and therapists can help neglected children, homeless teens and struggling families. Cones for Kids is a special day for the agency and the children we serve,” says Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication.

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and the support shown by the Quad City community has been amazing over the years. We are proud to continue the tradition,” says Tunberg.

All Whitey’s locations participate in the Cones for Kids promotion.