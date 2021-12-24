Enjoy cozy winter tales at Davenport Public Library

Kids 2-10 are invited to join the Davenport Public Library for some cool winter tales!

Enjoy a cozy story time featuring favorite winter stories, songs, fingerplays and fun. Winter Tales is Wednesday, December 29, 6:00 p.m., at the Eastern Avenue branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This program is free, and registration is required here.

This program is hosted indoors. Masks are required for all participants ages 2+, regardless of vaccination status. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.