Bring out the whole family for some merry magical mirth at the library!

The Moline Public Library presents Magician Mikayla Oz! Recipient of the International Rising Star of Magic Award, Mikayla’s show is totally interactive with tons of family-friendly comedy and magic with Bubbles the Bird! This show is great for all ages, and no registration required.

Magician Mikayla Oz performs Wednesday, July 12, 10:00 a.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. For more information, click here.