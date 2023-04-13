East Moline Main Street is hosting their first Taco & Margarita Festival on May 6th from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. in downtown East Moline.

Admission is free for this family friendly event. Vendors will be on hand selling food and crafts, plus local businesses will offer specials and information. There will be a strolling magician and balloon artist TJ on site, plus a face painter will be set up near Runner’s Park offering everything from small designs to full face paintings. East Moline Main Street will be selling margarita flights with samples of margaritas sold by local businesses.

Live music will be performed during the event, including:

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Crooked Cactus

2-2:30 p.m. QC Ballet Folkloric

2:30-3 p.m. Glenview Mariachi Band

3-6 p.m. Grupo Estilo Versatil

4:30-4:45 p.m. Danza St. Mary’s

For more information, visit East Moline Main Street’s Facebook page.