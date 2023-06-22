Red, White & Boom! will light up downtown Davenport and Rock Island on July 3 this year. Families can enjoy plenty of activities before the show. Fireworks will be shot in sync to music broadcast on 97X from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River, starting at 9:30 p.m.

The gates at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island will open at 5 p.m. Music from DJ Jeff James starts at 5 p.m., followed by Class of ’82, an 80s new wave and alternative music tribute band at 6:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy a balloon artist, face painting, glow merchandise for sale, and the park’s playground and water fountains from 6-8:30 p.m.

Dinner, desserts and beverage concessions, including BBQ, Mexican and fair food favorites will be available throughout the park from several vendors starting at 5 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Coolers and bags will be checked at the gate and animals are not allowed. Outside alcohol, glass, tents, sparklers and fireworks are not allowed at the park. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Firework music will be heard throughout the park or visitors can tune in to 96.9 FM (97X) to hear a choreographed soundtrack.

Click here for the full list of activities on the Rock Island and Davenport Riverfront. Free parking will be available downtown in the parking ramp and on the street. First Avenue will be closed from 17th to 20th Street and both parking lots in Schwiebert Riverfront Park will be closed.

For more information call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275.