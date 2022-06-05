Learn all about agriculture during the Mercer County Ag Literacy program’s annual Farm in the Park event on Friday, June 10 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at Aledo’s Central Park, located in the 200 block of S. College Avenue. This free, family-friendly event lets visitors of all ages explore agriculture at a variety of hands-on activity stations, see live farm animals at a petting zoo, play in the jump house provided by the Mercer County YMCA and learn about nutrition and wellness from IL Extension’s SNAP-Ed program. Teresa Kirwan manages the Mercer County Ag Literacy program, an organization she coordinates for University of Illinois Extension, the Mercer County Farm Bureau, and the Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District. “June 10th will be a fun-filled day to visit Aledo to explore agriculture, support our 4-H program, and end the night with a movie,” she said.

Visitors can attend the Mercer County 4-H BBQ fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Aledo Fire Department next to the park. 4-H members will be selling grilled pork chop meals for $10, which includes a sandwich, baked beans, applesauce and dessert. The hot dog meal is $5 and includes a hot dog, applesauce, chips and dessert. Whole pies are also available for sale. Guests can dine in, carry out or drive thru. “It’s a delicious way to support the 4-H program,” said Kirwan.

Aledo Main Street will be showing a free movie, Disney’s Encanto, as part of their monthly Cinema @ Central, starting at dusk. The public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show on the big outdoor screen. For more information about the events, click here or call the Extension at (309) 756-9978