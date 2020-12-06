Enjoy free concert with Soultru presented by Davenport library

Tune in at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, on Davenport Public Library’s YouTube channel for Special Collections Sessions featuring local artist and 2019 QC Beats musician Soultru.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/GZwFXifz8NA. The concert is free and open to the public.

Special Collections Sessions is a mini-music concert in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.

QC Beats is an online audio streaming service of a curated collection of local music that started in 2018 in partnership with Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, and St. Ambrose University.

From Soultru’s online biography:

“From an early age, Soultru, from Davenport, showed a love for music encouraged by his family, a family who was heavily involved in their local church band and fostered a love for all types of music. As a child and teenager, he performed in church and the high school choir.”

“He also was interested in poetry, and began to combine his love for singing with his poetry skills, composing original songs.”

“He combines his poetic and lyrical talents with a soulful voice to forge his own unique sound. Crediting a wide range of influences, including Gavin DeGraw, John Legend, Yelawolf and Son Little. Soultru credits his versatility as his strongest musical attribute.”

“Having shared the stage with artists such as Ceschi, Kweku Collins, Neil Hilborn, Magic City Hippies and doing a Sofar Sounds show with Adam Hambrick. Soultru is among a group of artists who are the backbone of the Quad Cities indie music scene.”

QC Beats seeks new artists

QC Beats seeks new artists to share musical talent from the Quad-City region. For more about QC Beats and how to be a part of its growing local music collection visit https://qcbeats.org/.

Keep up with our virtual programming on our Virtual Branch Calendar of Events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.