Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m.

“It’s been another year full of firsts and improvements,” said zoo director Lee Jackson. “During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting 2023 season!” Visitors should purchase parking, train and animal feeding tickets on the zoo’s website to receive special discounts.

