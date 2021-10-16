Enjoy free performace of classic Grimm’s fairy tale by puppets – no strings attached!

Enjoy a classic Grimm’s fairy tale with a twist!

The Muscatine Art Center proudly presents the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre from West Liberty as they perform an adaptation of “The Bremen Town Musicians” Friday. Delight in a colorful cast of characters, including a donkey, bluesy hound, rockin’ rooster and a jazzy cat, as performed by Eulenspiegel puppeteers Monica Leo and Stephanie Vallez, with accompanying live guitar, piano and singing by musician Laura Kittrell.

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents “The Bremen Town Musicians,” Friday, October 22, 12:30 p.m., on the grounds of the Muscatine Art Center, located at 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine. The performance is free. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy outside before the performance and bring a chair or blanket for viewing.

