Galva Arts Council will present The Burney Sisters and Emily Blue on Sunday, June 5, as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Every Sunday between now and Aug. 7, except for July 3, this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to Wiley Park in Galva. All of the concerts start at 6 p.m. and end shortly after 8 p.m., and feature two acts per night, a news release says.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. Within listening distance from the stage is a playground area and basketball courts.

Restrooms are available on-site. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. Those needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at 309-853-7537 to make arrangements. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accident while driving through the park.

The Burney Sisters, comprised of sisters Olivia,16, Emma, 14, and recently joined 11-year-old sister Bella , create music with a maturity and emotional intelligence that belies their age, the release says. Olivia and Emma write keen and knowing songs while arranging for multiple instruments and structuring unique and resonant harmonies. The result is personal and penetrating music that both connects with and captivates the listener, the release says. Their soul nurturing sibling harmonies and tunes are reminiscent of The Avett Brothers, First Aid Kit, Indigo Girls, The Staves, and The Wild Reeds.

Emily Blue is an American singer-songwriter of Norwegian descent. Known primarily for her solo career, she is also known as the lead singer of Champaign-based indie rock band Tara Terra. Born and raised in Urbana, Illinois, she is now based in Chicago and Nashville.

The 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is supported by many community sponsors, donors, and volunteers, and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.

Learn more and see the lineup here.