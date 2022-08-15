The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be announced at 2 p.m. Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Rat Rod class, Long Distance, Club with most members present, and HyVee Choice. T-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show Car. The Clinton Area Rod Club cars are on site for show only, do not register for judging and members don’t vote on Top 50 awards. Fun in the Sun t-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show car. Cliff Fondren, a member of the club, created the Rat Rod trophy.

Kids are encouraged to bring and show their Power Wheels and there will be trophies for them as well. Kids are welcome to participate in the Hot Wheel car races for trophies and goody bags. Hot Wheels racing begins around 12 p.m. This event is held in memory of Brantley Welford, Clinton Area Rod Club fan and Hot Wheels racer.

There will be multiple silent auction items, ranging from a rocker recliner to gift cards, as well as over 125 door prizes. One registered vehicle owner will be the lucky winner of $250 in cash. Food vendors will be on site and 3D Sound will be providing entertainment for the day.

Combat-Vets will be on hand selling tickets for a motorcycle raffle. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with half of the raffle monies awarded to the winner. The second place winner will receive a Heat & Cool electric cooler and the third place winner will receive a set of jumper cables in a case. All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will go to a new scholarship program the Club is sponsoring that will benefit an applicant accepted into any trade school or university’s automotive program.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.