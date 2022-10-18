Take a ghostly globetrotting journey with scary stories from other lands, all without leaving Bishop Hill!

Join world traveler, storyteller and author Brian “Fox” Ellis for tales of ghosts and monsters from all over the planet. According to a release:

Fox has toured the world for more than 40 years with performances in 26 countries and all 50 states. His specialties include historical and ecological stories, international folklore and, of course, ghosts and monsters from many nations. He has authored more than 30 books, including collections of folktales, biographies and poetry. He has also written, directed and hosted several TV series for PBS. Fox Tales International

Brian “Fox” Ellis (Photo supplied by Brian “Fox” Ellis)

“This is the tenth anniversary of our annual night of ghost stories around the bone-fire in Bishop Hill,” Fox said. “Every year I present a different theme, but this year I will share a greatest hits program with audience favorites including Irish ghosts, river ghosts, classic tales of terror and scary stories from around the world.”

The program is appropriate for all ages. Fox will start with more silly scary stories and transition to scarier stories as the night goes on.

Ghost Stories with Brian “Fox” Ellis is Saturday, October 22, 6:00 p.m. at the Twinflower Inn, located at 110 North Olson St., Bishop Hill. The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 for children and $10 for adults.

For more information, click here or call (309) 696-1017.