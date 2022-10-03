Explore the mysterious woods of Camp Liberty and tent-n-treat at Halloweekend on Saturday, October 22!

Get in the spirit for Halloween at the annual event for all Quad Cities families, not just Girl Scouts. Take a hayrack ride around the camp, show off your best costume, brave the haunted trails and go tent-n-treating. Attendees can also purchase tickets for camp activities with a Halloween twist, like scaling the climbing wall, zooming through the trees on the zip line, hitting a bullseye at the archery range, taking pony rides around the arena and making caramel apples. Local food trucks What BBQ & Bar, Longbranch Chuckwagon, Chow Down and Barnstorm Coffee will be on site with food for sale. Family Halloweekend is Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street in New Liberty, Iowa.

Register in advance by clicking here. Advance tickets are $5 per person. Register online to select add-ons and pick timeslots for popular camp activities like hayrack rides, archery, climbing wall, pony rides, zip-lining, caramel apples and a new event, save the plushies. Walk-ins are welcome, but ticket prices are $10 per person. Contact the Girl Scout Office at Info@GirlScoutsToday.org or 800-798- 0833 for more information.