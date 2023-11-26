The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series continues on December 15 at 12 p.m. with a performance from PAK Trio.

The 45-minute concert at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, provides music for attendees while they enjoy their lunches. The concert is free and there’s no registration required. Funding for Brown Bag Lunch performances comes from the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

PAK Trio features Andrzej Kozłowsky on piano, Kian Hyatt on bassoon and Paul Mizzi on flute. The concert will offer holiday arrangements along with music from Astor Piazolla. Their catalog crosses centuries and cultures, curated toward engaging and artistic performances.

Click here for more information or call (563) 344-4175.