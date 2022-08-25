The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are hosting a day celebrating Hispanic culture on Saturday, Sept. 10th.

Events will kick off at the Putnam (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) at 11 a.m. with family-friendly activities that will take place until 3 p.m., followed by the LULAC Fiesta Night from 6 – 10 p.m.

Throughout the day, museumgoers will have the opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence with cultural performances, displays, and kid-centered activities. Events will include music, a look at a collection of Catrinas on loan at the museum, and a celebration of monarch butterflies and their yearly migration to Mexico.

Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)

“As we enter Hispanic Heritage Month it is important for LULAC to share our culture and celebrate the contributions made by our diverse community,” Michael Reyes, LULAC Fiesta Night committee chair, said in a Thursday release.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It starts in the middle of the month since it honors Independence Day for Latin American nations Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Those five declared their independence from Spain on September 15, 1821.

As part of the Sept. 10 QC celebration, Putnam educators and experts will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to introduce guests to the process of tagging monarchs as they migrate to Mexico and the best ways to support increasing their numbers through habitat improvement and migration research.

An image from “Flight of the Butterflies 3D.”

There will also be three showings of the celebrated documentary Flight of the Butterflies 3D throughout the day on the Putnam’s Giant Screen. This award-winning film follows the monarchs’ perilous journey to the remote mountain peaks of Mexico.

Beginning at 6 p.m., LULAC invites the public to a special dinner catered by El Mariachi Restaurant, the crowning 2022’s fiesta queen, and live entertainment by the Glenview Mariachi, Ballet Folklorico and Groupo Innstinto. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door with all proceeds benefitting the LULAC scholarship program.

“The Putnam has enjoyed a long relationship with the League of United Latin American Citizens, including recent work celebrating Hispanic heritage across our community,” says Rachael Mullins, CEO and President of the Putnam. “We’re honored to have been selected as host and partner for the 2022 LULAC Fiesta Night and are so happy to be a partner in exposing new audiences to the richness and diversity of the Hispanic culture.”

Daytime activities at the Putnam are included in the price of general admission—$9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Regular movie pricing applies. Through the Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

