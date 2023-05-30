Andover Days takes place on June 3 and 4 at Andover Lake Park in Andover, IL and promises a weekend full of music, food and fun for everyone. Events include a fishing derby, kids activities, a bounce house, open houses at area museums and more.

The Bix Youth Jazz Band will be among several bands playing on Saturday night during the pork chop supper and ice cream social. On Sunday, The Wild Columbine musical quartet from the Springfield area will play at the Jenny Lind Chapel on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information on the festival, including venues and times, click here.