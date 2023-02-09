The seventh annual Quad Cities Night to Shine Prom takes place at the Bend XPO on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m.

(contributed photo)

The prom is free to people ages 14 and up with special needs so they can enjoy the full prom experience. Every guest is paired with a volunteer buddy who will make sure they stay safe and have a great time. The Bend XPO is at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

(contributed photo)

The evening includes a stroll down the red carpet complete with paparazzi, limo rides, dinner, dancing, flowers, karaoke, photo booths, hair and make-up, shoe shines (even tennis shoes get fancied up), a candy bar station, a respite room for parents and caregivers and gift bags.

(contributed photo)

The highlight of the evening is a special message from Tim Tebow from the Tim Tebow Foundation, which started the prom nine years ago.

(contributed photo)

That will be followed by the honored guests being crowned King and Queen of the Prom by local pageant queens.

(contributed photo)

Night to Shine is an annual worldwide event where proms are held in over 650 locations and 65 countries around the world simultaneously. For more information, contact Kathy Cox at 563-340-1080 or email kathylmcox@gmail.com.