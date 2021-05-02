Enjoy outdoor fun in Muscatine

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has a slate of opportunities for outdoor fun, with registration starting Tuesday.

From swim lessons and tee-ball to soccer camp and sand volleyball, there are opportunities for all ages.

The 2021 Summer Brochure is available at various businesses around Muscatine. The brochure is also available for viewing and for downloading (Acrobat Reader or similar program is required) on the Parks and Recreation page of the City of Muscatine website.

You can register at 563-263-0241, in the Parks and Recreation office located in the lower level of City Hall at 215 Sycamore St., or online. A $5 non-resident fee is assessed for registrants who live outside the Muscatine city limits.