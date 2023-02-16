Bad Boyz Pizza & Pub is hosting a fundraiser Monday, Feb. 20 for Moline Police Officer Brandon Bowden, who is battling brain cancer.

Bad Boyz (at 313 16th St., Moline, and 4706 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport) and neighboring business Rebellion Brew Haus will donate 20 percent of all sales Monday to the family of Officer Bowden, to help pay his medical bills.

This is the second very big fundraiser for an officer, as Bad Boyz helped raise $2,500 for Sgt. William Lind of the East Moline Police Department on Nov. 19, 2022, which raised $2,500.

“We try to do as much as we can to give back to the community. We do fundraisers frequently, anybody can host a fundraiser with us. When it comes to these, officers that protect the community, we try to do as much as we can for them,” Tiffany McMillan, social media marketing and event coordinator for Bad Boyz Pizza & Rebellion Brew Haus, said Thursday. Bad Boyz owns Rebellion.

Members of the East Moline Police Department at a fundraiser for Sgt. William Lind on Nov. 19, 2022 at Bad Boyz in Moline.

“This isn’t a fundraiser where you just show up and you donate money,” she said. “This is a fundraiser where you can come in with your friends and family and you sit and you enjoy food and you order food and your proceeds go back to him,” she said. “It’s like you would normally go out and get pizza, you would normally go out and have dinner with your friends, but your money is going back to a great cause.”

Patrons don’t even have to mention Officer Bowden – it’s just 20 percent of all sales will go to his family. They will open at 3 p.m., and the Bad Boyz kitchen is open until 10 p.m., with the bars serving until midnight.

“Brandon is an upstanding officer that helps keep our community safe,” McMillan said.

In September of 2022 during an overnight shift, Bowden had noticed some cognitive changes and loss of fine motor skills. He visited the ER, where they found a large mass on the left side of his brain, a Bad Boyz release Thursday said. He was then taken by ambulance and admitted to the neurological ICU in Iowa City.

The Bad Boyz benefit in November brought together several East Moline officers and the father of Sgt. William Lind (lower center). The officer was attacked in an incident Oct. 24, 2022 on Morton Drive near 19th Street.

On Sept. 29th, surgery to remove the mass took place. Pathology determined the mass was a tumor and he was later diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, all testing has been inconclusive in determining a cell type, the release said.

Both Mayo Clinic and University of Iowa Oncology are recommending monitoring the remaining tumor with MRI scans every three months. Treatment will begin when a new growth is noted on the MRIs, McMillan said.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline held a fundraiser for Bowden (who’s married with two small children), when 10% of sales were donated to the cause. You can also donate to Officer Bowden through Venmo — @BowdenFamilyFundraiser.

For more information on Bad Boyz Pizza, visit their website HERE.