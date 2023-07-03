Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with a sweet treat from Moline Parks and Recreation.

Every Thursday in July from 12:30-1:30 p.m., park staff members will be in a different park in Moline with free popsicles, fun giveaways, yard games and handouts. One popsicle per person, while supplies last. All ages are welcome to enjoy a cool treat as a “thank you” for supporting Moline Parks and Recreation throughout the year. Bring the kids, swing by on your lunch break or just take a walk to the park.

Popsicle pitstops for July include:

July 6 – Riverside Park (East Shelter, near the playground) 31-34th Streets and Fifth Avenue

July 13 – Prospect Park (near the playground), Park 16th Street & 31st Avenue

July 20 – McCandless Park, First Street & Seventh Avenue

July 27 – Ben Butterworth Parkway (near the playground), Old River Drive & 54th Street

For more information on the Moline Parks and Recreation Department, click here.