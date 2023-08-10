Visitors to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines will have the chance to sample craft beers from several Quad City breweries. The Iowa Craft Beer Tent features over 60 Iowa breweries and nearly 250 drinks to satisfy even the biggest thirsts, including nonalcoholic beers and sodas.

Quad City breweries and drinks that will be in the Craft Beer Tent include:

Adventurous Brewing, Bettendorf – 52722

Contrary Brewing Co., Muscatine – Pollinator, Blueberry Lemonade Avalanche, Fire Island, Minor Threat Triple IPA

Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf – Get Off My Lawn, Madiera Barrel Porter, Kilted Kurmedgeon

Five Cities Brewing, Bettendorf – Bikini Bottom, Til I’m Blue in the Face Blueberry Sour, Brawndo The Thirst Mutilator, Brummer City Bomb Pop Sour

Nerdspeak Brewery, Bettendorf – Tis But a Scratch

Parkside Brewing Co., Burlington – Burlinger Hefeweizen

Twin Span Brewing, Bettendorf – Uncle Juicy, 563-Cosmo or Rooster Tail RTD, Juan Solo, Pineapple Express

For more information on the Iowa Craft Beer Tent, including a band lineup, click here.