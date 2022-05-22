Enjoy a short calliope concert starting at noon, Monday-Thursday, May 23-26. Grab some lunch at one of the restaurants in LeClaire and come down to the levee for a calliope concert at noon next week.

Also, the Riverboat Twilight will open for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend with 1-½ hour sightseeing cruises. Departures are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Memorial Day). Sightseeing cruise fare is $20 per adult, $12 for children 3-14, and ages 2 and younger are free.

Cruisers can bring lunches aboard. Make your reservations here. The Twilight offers abundant open-air seating; indoor seating is also available.

For more information, visit here or call 800-331-1467 or email carrie.stier@riverboattwilight.com