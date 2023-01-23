Take a trip into the unknown and learn about the paranormal history of the Quad Cities!

Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections presents Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranomal History of the QCs. Join local author Michael McCarty for bizarre ghost stories from the QCA. McCarty is the Amazon bestselling author of ‘Ghosts of the Quad Cities’ and ‘Eerie Quad Cities,’ among others. A five-time Bram Stoker Finalist and David R. Collins Literary Achievement Award winner, McCarty’s tales will send shivers down you spine and give you a spirited look at where we call home.

Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranomal History of the QCs is Friday, February 3, 2:00 p.m., at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf. This program is free, and no registration is required to attend. For more information, click here.