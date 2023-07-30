Enjoy a summer day checking out sports cars along the river in LeClaire.

On Saturday, August 26, FOR VETS is hosting “Vettes on the River – Vettes Supporting Vets” in LeClaire. All funds raised at the event will be donated to veterans’ organizations in the Quad Cities.

The event will be on the LeClaire Levee, with activities from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Corvettes entering the show should be on site by 10 a.m. Vietnam veterans will hold a flag raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in honor of all veterans and active military.

Over 250 Corvettes from across the nation will be displaying old and new Corvettes for awards, including the LeClaire Mayor’s Choice award and trophies for each “C” generation. Local Corvette owners are encouraged to enter the show. Click here to register by August 15. Merchandise preorders end on August 1. Vettes can also show up on the day of the event and admission is free for spectators.

LeClaire restaurants and businesses will be open during the event for visitors. The Riverboat Twilight is offering 1-1/2-hour sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Click here for more information and to buy tickets. For more information, including entry information and merchandise, email Vettesontheriver@gmail.com, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Schedule

8 a.m. – Gates Open

8: a.m. – Breakfast at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Registration

9 a.m. – Raffle Drawings, Silent Auction and 50/50 starts.

10:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s, south end of Levee

10:15 a.m. – Call to Assemble

10:30 a.m. – Color Guard Ceremony

11 a.m. – First Riverboat Twilight cruise; others at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

3 p.m. – Awards Presentation

50/50 drawing, raffle items, silent auction

“C” Class Veterans’ Choice Awards

LeClaire Mayor’s Choice Award

Donation presentation to Vietnam veterans