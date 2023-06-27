The Figge Art Museum has a cool deal to help people beat the summer heat; they’re offering free admission during the month of July.

All month long, visitors will be able to check out the exhibitions for free, including The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz; Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon; Edouard Duval-Carrié: Endless Flight, Beyond the Classroom and Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian plus the Figge’s permanent collection galleries, courtesy of sponsorship by Cal and Jill Werner. Visitors can start their visit with the new Museum Adventure exhibition in the Gildehaus Gallery, located on the first floor. The exhibition encourages guests to actively participate in their museum visit.

“We are grateful to Cal and Jill Werner for their generous gift of free admission to our community,” said Figge Executive Director & CEO Michelle Hargrave. “Now more than ever, people are looking for connection, inspiration, and solace and the artwork on view offers all of those things and more to all who visit. Cal and Jill’s support removes the financial barrier and ensures that everyone can experience the power of art.”

The Figge is also offering Big Picture in the House, a free, one-hour session of learning, exploring, and creating for all ages in their Grand Lobby. Sessions are taught by Figge Outreach educators and take place every Wednesday in July from 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Click here to register.

For more information on the Figge Art Museum, including a full list of classes, programs and events, click here. The Figge is located at 225 W Second Street in Davenport,