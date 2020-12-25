Enjoy the free festive sounds of the symphony … and share with friends

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony has created a holiday-inspired music video -and you can enjoy it for free, then share it with friends.

The video includes members of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony performing holiday and other pieces in Galesburg and at their homes, a news release says..

Viewers/Listeners are invited to share the link on Facebook and other social media and tag @kgsymphony when they share it.

To enjoy the performances, visit Knox-Galesburg Symphony Holiday Greetings https://youtu.be/vUOJjQ-O4JE

