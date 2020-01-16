Enjoy the Putnam for free this Saturday

You can explore the exhibits at the Putnam and have fun with chemistry for free. This Saturday, January 18, the Putnam Museum and Science Center is not charging for admission in celebration of Chemistry Day.

Chemistry experiments will be preformed all day by Putnam Educators and you can learn about careers in chemistry.

Also, experience the newest Putnam exhibit “OMg! Elements of Surprise” where you’ll explore the building blocks that shape the world and learn about the weird and wonderful Periodic Table.

Saturday’s free admission includes access to the museum and science center. Movie tickets will be available for purchase.