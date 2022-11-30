CASI invites everyone to get in the holiday spirit at their free annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy holiday classics during the concert, then stay for hot chocolate, apple cider, Grinch punch, coffee and cookies in Eleanor’s Café during the Winter Wonderland Open House from 6-8 p.m. Santa will be on hand and there will be plenty of crafts for the kids. Check out all CASI has to offer while you admire the festive decorations throughout the building.

CASI – Center for Active Seniors

CASI is located at 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. For more information, click here or call (563) 386-7477.