Forget Happy Hour when Yappy Hour raises funds for a great cause!

Join the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) on Friday, October 21st for Yappy Hour at The Iconic Event and Reception Venue, 1725 Second Avenue and Arts Alley in Rock Island. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a silent auction including jewelry from area jewelers, upscale name brand purses and overnight stays. Over 25 raffle baskets and items will be up for bidding.

Attendees can find treasures at a costume jewelry sale, take part in the wine pull and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar while KAS Music plays from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from Yappy Hour benefit QCAWC.

For more information on the Yappy Hour, click here.