Ensuring downtown Davenport’s safety

Violence over the weekend is just the latest of the troubles for Shenanigan’s on Third Street in Davenport.

Executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership Kyle Carter says that the problems they have there don’t reflect the whole of the downtown area.

“We don’t see this kind of routine action from anywhere else,” Carter said. “I mean at the end of the day, that’s what makes this so unique. Because there were over 90 calls to this area just this year.”

The city of Davenport is petitioning the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Shenanigan’s liquor license for the fourth time.

“I really appreciate the city’s aggressive tone on this,” Carter said. “I think it’s necessary. But I think there’s also due process but that is going to be unfolding here soon with the help of ABD.”

Carter says that ensuring the safety of downtown is what will help drive more business investment.

“We have a number of businesses that rely on safety being paramount,” Carter said. “And so, we have to take this seriously, and we can’t just brush it aside.”