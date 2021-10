The entertainment world was stunned after a fatal accident involving a prop gun on a movie set. The incident happened during production of the western film “Rust.”

Filming in New Mexico, actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 48. Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when the gun fired.

Local 4 News film critic Linda Cook joined us to talk about how unusual this situation is and how it’s affecting the entertainment industry.