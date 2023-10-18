The Bettendorf Public Library and SCORE of the Quad Cities will host a class at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, for local entrepreneurs, a news release says. The free interactive workshop will give attendees an opportunity to talk and network with mentors and other entrepreneurs.

October’s SCORE business program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration is not required.

SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth, and

success of small businesses. The Quad Cities Chapter is run by more than 40 volunteers who have in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses.

More information about this and other Bettendorf Public Library events is available here.

