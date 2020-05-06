1  of  4
Breaking News
Governor Reynolds signs new proclamation opening campgrounds, drive-ins, and other businesses statewide on May 8 Two more deaths in Rock Island County I-88 crash victims identified 12 more Iowans die due to COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Entrepreneur’s dream of owning restaurant not halted by Covid

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Illinois is encouraging shops to open with curbside options, one local business has done their best to adapt.

Rainy Dayz Cafe in Milan has been serving their customers in a safe way.

They opened up early this year, just before the Coronavirus hit.

Owner Rhayn Fullerlove has always wanted to own a business, so she started the cafe in January offering signature soups, sandwiches and breakfast items.

Despite the challenges of Covid, she’s grateful for the community’s support.

During the pandemic, Rainy Dayz Cafe offers curbside service and delivery from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Mondays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss