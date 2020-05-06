Entrepreneur’s dream of owning restaurant not halted by Covid

As Illinois is encouraging shops to open with curbside options, one local business has done their best to adapt.

Rainy Dayz Cafe in Milan has been serving their customers in a safe way.

They opened up early this year, just before the Coronavirus hit.

Owner Rhayn Fullerlove has always wanted to own a business, so she started the cafe in January offering signature soups, sandwiches and breakfast items.

Despite the challenges of Covid, she’s grateful for the community’s support.

During the pandemic, Rainy Dayz Cafe offers curbside service and delivery from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Mondays.