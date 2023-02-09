Entries are now being accepted for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest”, sponsored by the Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee. Both contests are open to all Quad City area students in grades 6-12 and the deadline for entries is March 1. The Quad Cites Yom Hashoah Committee is the sponsor of both contests, with Quad City Arts co-sponsoring the Visual Arts Contest.

First prize for both contests is $500, with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. Second prize is $200, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. Third prize is $100, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. The essay contest is named after Ida Kramer, former Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and a longtime Holocaust educator. The visual arts contest is named for Meyer and Frances Shnurman, who were both survivors of Nazi extermination camps.

Essay entries, consisting of the essay and entry form, should be submitted as an email attachment to aross@jfqc.org with “Yom Hashoah Essay” in the subject line. Artist’s statements and entry forms must be typed. The visual art entries may be displayed in schools, libraries and other public spaces during March, April and/or May 2023.

Visual art entries, consisting of artwork, artist statement, and entry form, should be delivered to Quad City Arts, 1715 Second Avenue in Rock Island for check in by March 1. Quad City Arts is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Details and applications for both contests are available here. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at (309) 793-1300 or email aross@jfqc.org.