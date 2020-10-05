EPA supports clean-diesel initiative in Rock Island, Henry counties

The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced more than $3 million specifically for clean-diesel projects in Illinois and an additional $2.5 million for clean-diesel projects in the Midwest that will include work in Illinois.

One will help Henry and Rock Island counties, a news release says.

More than $73 million in grants and funding is expected to be awarded to clean-diesel programs and projects at the state and local level across the country.

More than $50 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) National Grants Program funding is expected to be awarded to implement projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of old, dirty engines and vehicles. Additionally, the EPA anticipates providing about $23.5 million under DERA’s 2020 State Grants program to 48 states and four territories to implement their own diesel-emissions reduction programs.

EPA grants include $1,517,300 to the American Lung Association for projects including the replacement of five diesel transit buses with five model year 2020 or newer zero-emission electric transit buses.

The diesel-emission reductions will be realized primarily in Rock Island and Henry Counties.