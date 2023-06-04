On Wednesday, June 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will present ceremonial checks of $500,000 to the City of Clinton, and $2 million to the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) in Iowa, according to a news release.

The city will host the ceremony in front of the former YMCA building on South 3rd Street.

EPA selected the City of Clinton for a $500,000 cleanup grant at the South 4th Street property on the 1000 block of South 4th Street, a site contaminated with asbestos-containing materials that was formerly used for residential apartments and retail businesses, including a grocery store, laundromat, hardware store, and restaurant.

EPA selected ECIA for a $1 million Brownfields Assessment grant and $1 million in Revolving Loan Fund supplemental funding. The grant will be used to conduct environmental site assessments in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones counties in Iowa. The supplemental funding will go toward continued remediation at the former YMCA in Clinton and additional environmental cleanups in under-served areas of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.

These grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties, the release says.