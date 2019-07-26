Equifax is paying customers impacted by the breach $125. Here’s how to get yours

Millions of dollars are up for grabs for people impacted by the massive Equifax data breach.
Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million after its 2017 data breach and some of that money is going to customers.
More than 1.1 million customers in Iowa and 5.4 million in Illinois qualify.
Victims of the breach can claim $125. Here’s how:
- Find out if you were affected by the breach here.
- If you were file a claim here. You can choose between the $125 settlement or up to four years free credit monitoring services.
- You can also file a claim if you faced financial losses because of or recovering from the breach. Equifax is making payments up to $20,000.